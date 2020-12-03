Detroit police at barricaded gunman situation on city's northwest side

Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman in the 9000 block of Coyle Street, north of Joy Road on the city's northwest side Thursday night.

Crisis Response and hostage negotiators are at the scene where the 24-year-old is believed to be alone. The man allegedly fired at a 19-year-old woman and her sister who went to his house to collect money for childcare at 3 p.m. today. Both women fled and were uninjured.

Police are asking for residents to go into the lowest point of their homes and shelter in place and have the area blocked off at Orangelawn and Coyle.

"The suspect has criminal covictions in his past but nothing of violence," said Cmdr. Darin Szilagy. "We briefly spoke with the suspect earlier in the night and the phone went dead."

Szilagy said the man lives with his current girlfriend who is not in the house. During the verbal argument with his ex, police say he then fired one shot in the air and second one at her before they fled.

He is hoping for a peaceful outcome and said they will give the suspect every opportunity to surrender.

"We are asking this gentleman that this is something we can work through," Szilagy said. "Please consider surrendering to our officers, the court system is very generous in this town. I give you my word we will take you into custody safely."

