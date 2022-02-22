Detroit Police break up chop shop, find pieces of at least seven different cars

article

The Detroit Police Department announced on Tuesday that it has arrested one man after breaking up an illegal chop shop on the city's west side.

According to Detroit Police, they conducted an inspection of a business on W. Chicago just east of Oakman Boulevard in Detroit on Monday to confirm that a business was closed.

During the inspection, authorities said they found stolen auto parts worth more than $100,000.

Officials said they found a 2014 GMC Sierra in the yard that was confirmed stolen. Authorities then got a search warrant to look through the business, where they found several car parts and stripped vehicles on the floor and racks:

2012 Dodge Challenger, engine and door

2009 Chevrolet Malibu, engine and transmission

2013 Chrysler 300, engine, transmission and trunk lid

2017 Lincoln MKZ, doors and trunk lid

2007 Honda Civic, engine and front firewall

2017 Lincoln MKZ, 3 doors and trunk lid

2007 Honda Civic, front half

Once the search was finished, police resealed the door to keep the business closed. The owner, a Dearborn man in his 30s, was arrested but his name was not released.