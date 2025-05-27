Detroit Police call drifting organized crime; massive tickets issued

The Brief Detroit police are issuing hundreds of tickets and threatening vehicle forfeiture in a crackdown on reckless driving. Drivers and even spectators at illegal "drifting" events face fines, jail time, and license suspension. Police are increasing their presence in targeted areas and pursuing organizers who plan these events on social media.



Reckless driving throughout the city of Detroit has led to hundreds of tickets being issued and police threatening stiffer penalties.

Video began circulating this weekend after cars spun donuts on Grand River and McGraw.

What we know:

Detroit Police Commander Anthony O’Rourke said they wrote multiple reckless driving tickets and plan to issue more.

"We will show up at their house while they’re issuing a ticket take them in your custody to their vehicles, forfeit their vehicles," he said.

The chaos in the neighborhood started on Detroit's west side but eventually moved to the east side. And it wasn't all Detroit natives involved.

"One of the individuals was arrested St Clair Shores we have located people in Howell, Michigan, Brighton, Michigan, Algonac,"

The city's "drag racing task force" was busy, besides writing tickets to drivers, "spectators" also got tickets.

"If they’re out there taking their phones out and they’re in the streets blocking traffic contributing the situation they can be issued citations," he said. "We will be coming to their locations when it’s convenient for us."

What's next:

Police say that they’re cracking down on reckless driving and expect a higher police presence in targeted areas.

Reckless driving fines are around $500 with up to 90 days in jail and six points on your driving record. You'll also have your license suspended for 90 days and you could forfeit your car.

O'Rourke said the organizers of these ‘drifting’ events plan it all on social media, which is what makes it organized crime.