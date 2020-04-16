Detroit Police Chief James Craig recovers from COVID-19

Detroit Police James Craig has recovered from COVID-19.

Diagnosed three weeks ago, Craig was among the several hundred members of law enforcement that were pushed into quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus.

The news comes after Craig said he took another test and results came back negative on Wednesday.

Craig's original diagnosis came March 26 after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the police chief had tested positive for the virus. One of the better-known public offices from the city to come down with the virus, Craig gave updates to news media while he recuperated at home.

"A little over a week ago I was diagnosed with COVID. I was weak, lethargic, didn't have much of an appetite, I had fevers off and on, chills, it wasn't a real good place," he told FOX 2's Roop Raj in early April.

Craig's diagnosis came as Michigan's COVID-19 spread was ramping up to its highest daily total in early April. While most can carry the virus, those who are older and have underlying symptoms are most at risk for worsening symptoms or even death. A week after Craig's diagnosis, he said he had been feeling better. It would take another two weeks before he was given the all-clear.

While Michigan has racked up more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases - one of the highest state totals in the country - it's also beginning to see a rising number of recoveries. As of April 10, 433 individuals had overcome the virus. Those numbers are released by the state every Saturday.

Advertisement

Craig is expected to join Duggan Thursday at a press conference.