Woman shot inside vehicle after she attempted to ram officers, police say

A woman suffered injuries to both of her arms, and legs after she was shot inside of her SUV Sunday afternoon, according to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

Bettison said the incident stemmed from a traffic stop.

She was pulled over on Van Dyke, where it was discovered she had no proper license plate. Bettison said the woman refused to comply, and eventually pepper spray was used. The woman then fled that scene, and ended up at a second scene where police were able to block her in and stop her a second time, near Concord and Outer Drive.

During that second stop, she moved her vehicle toward an officer, who feared for their life and opened fire. Bettison said she then continued to drive, and ended up at a Detroit Police facility on Sherwood near 7 Mile Road.

This all happened shortly after 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.