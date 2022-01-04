Detroit Police Department launches Spanish social media accounts to reach more residents

The Detroit Police Department now has Facebook and Twitter pages where posts will be in Spanish to reach more residents.

Census data showed that 10% of Detroit children 5-17 speak Spanish at home, and 6% of Detroit adults speak Spanish at home.

"Chief [James] White’s leadership backs up his priorities for equity and inclusion. I’m proud to serve a city and department that works to ensure residents of all backgrounds are being protected and served in the ways that best reach them," said 4th Precinct Commander John Serda, who speaks Spanish and grew up in Southwest Detroit.

The Spanish social media pages are the newest accounts to share messages from the department. Over the summer, the department started launching Twitter accounts for the city's police precincts. These pages are used to post information about crimes in those areas, and share photos of events officers are participating in with the community.

"My primary goal is that the Detroit Police Department be leaders for diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels. It’s more important than ever, and we will embrace it," said Chief James White.