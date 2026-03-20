Detroit police designate first officer to take on animal cruelty cases

The Brief Police are designating an officer to investigate animal cruelty cases in Detroit. Statistically, animal abuse cases are often linked to child abuse, domestic violence, and other violent crime, so saving animals can help people too.



Detroit police are designating an officer to investigate animal cruelty cases. The need is there. He’s been on the job less than three months and has already seen so much heartache.

One after another, Officer Kyle Delaney shared his caseload.

Big picture view:

It’s a first at DPD headquarters for an officer designated to handle animal cruelty cases exclusively.

One case in particular helped set his new role in motion. 30-year-old Jordan Love, was sentenced to 2–7 years and the dog is now with a new, loving family.

"You can’t just neglect these animals, you have to find another solution," said Detroit Police Officer Kyle Delaney. "A large portion of my cases, people have already been charged with and prosecuted for aggressive felonies."

Statistically, animal abuse cases are often linked to child abuse, domestic violence, and other violent crime, so saving animals can help people too.

For an animal lover, it’s not easy. This winter, there was "Miracle," a dog thought to be dead, chained in a backyard and rescued just in time. And Bubs, living in a feces-filled basement, is now safe as well.

"It’s terrible having to see the scenes, but it’s the outcome that gets you through," Delaney said.

What's next:

To get Officer Delaney the resources he needs, private donors are stepping in to help.

There will be more to come from those partnerships down the road.