Detroit Police detain one, weapon recovered after 3-year-old shot in head

The Detroit Police Department said a person has been detained and a weapon was recovered in connection to a shooting on the west side of a 3-year-old.

The young boy allegedly shot himself around 3 a.m., grazing his head, police said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detroit Police had been searching for a 16-year-old sibling of the young boy as well as the weapon. Around 1:45, FOX 2 learned that a person was being detained and the suspected weapon had been recovered.

Detroit police said the scene unfolded shortly after the 3-year-old woke up his dad because he couldn't sleep. His dad put him back to sleep and a short time later, he heard the shot. Police said the shooting was self-inflicted.

Shortly after the shooting, the 16-year-old sibling apologized to his dad and then ran from the home.

The scene in the 400 block of Alameda was an active one for several hours after the incident, happening near Eight Mile and John R. The police tape was only pulled down around 6 a.m.

MORE: Man killed in Oxford apartment complex in unprovoked shooting

Advertisement

The dad is cooperating, and the 3-year-old is with his mom at the hospital.