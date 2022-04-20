Man killed in Oxford apartment complex in unprovoked shooting

The Oakland County Sheriff said a man who was sitting in his own car at an Oxford apartment complex was shot and killed in a completely unprovoked attack after the suspect accused him of threatening him.

Calling the shooting senseless, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the shooting of 54-year-old Dennis Kendrick was completely unprovoked as he sat in his Ford Escape in the parking lot of the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes.

Wednesday morning, shocked neighbors woke up to gunshots and then police lights outside of their quiet apartments. They later learned that someone they knew had been murdered.

Investigators say Kendrick was preparing to leave for work around 3:30 Wednesday morning when a 36-year-old man was walking around the complex looking for the person he claimed had threatened him over text. The suspect saw Kendrick in his vehicle and concluded he was the culprit before shooting him multiple times, authorities said.

Neighbors say they heard at least five gunshots.

Bouchard the suspect had no connection to Kendrick but claimed he was the one who had sent the threatening message. The suspect shot Kendrick multiple times with a 9 mm handgun. The suspect was taken into custody, pending charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

After the shooting, the suspect then called 911 to report it and claimed he was threatened by Kendrick.

Detectives recovered six spent shell casings from the scene. The suspect had a concealed pistol license.

