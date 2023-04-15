Detroit Police: Employee shot after 'cutting in line' dispute inside Greektown store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a man Saturday night.
The shooting happened inside a store in Greektown.
Police say there was a dispute over someone 'cutting in line.' An employee got involved, and he was shot.
He was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.
Two suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
