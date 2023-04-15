Detroit police to enforce curfew in downtown after quadruple shooting

Detroit police say they will be enforcing a curfew in downtown after four people were shot Friday night.

"We will be enforcing a citywide curfew for minors between Friday and Sunday. The curfew starts at 10 p.m. for anyone aged 15 and under and 11 p.m. for minors aged 16 and 17. Any violators of this curfew will be detained," Detroit police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say a total of four adults were shot; one fatally. The conditions of the other victims are unknown at this time.

Police confirm they have one adult in custody for questioning. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

