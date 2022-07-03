Detroit police find body of man in trunk of car during traffic stop; 2 in custody

Two men are in police custody after a traffic stop led Detroit police officers to a man's body.

Detroit police say officers were on Fullerton near Hubbell Avenue late Saturday when they spotted a Buick LeSabre with expired tags and no insurance.

After identifying the occupants, one fled from the car on foot, police said.

Officers searched the car and found a man's body in the trunk. Two people were taken into custody, police said.

The cause of death is under investigation.