Detroit police find body of man in trunk of car during traffic stop; 2 in custody
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men are in police custody after a traffic stop led Detroit police officers to a man's body.
Detroit police say officers were on Fullerton near Hubbell Avenue late Saturday when they spotted a Buick LeSabre with expired tags and no insurance.
After identifying the occupants, one fled from the car on foot, police said.
Officers searched the car and found a man's body in the trunk. Two people were taken into custody, police said.
The cause of death is under investigation.