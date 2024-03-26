Detroit police find lost 9-year-old, search for parents

article

Police are looking for the parents or guardians of a 9-year-old boy who got lost after wandering away from a steakhouse on Detroit's east side.

The child identified himself as Jayden Brown, according to Detroit police.

Officers were called to a gas station in the area of Mt. Elliott and E. Grand Blvd around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a lost boy. Brown told police he walked away from the steakhouse around 3 p.m.

The boy was taken to DPD's Seventh Precinct.

Brown is four feet, eight inches, and 60 lbs. Anyone who recognizes him or knows his parents or guardians is asked to call DPD's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5701.