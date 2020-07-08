Detroit police find mother of 3-year-old girl found wandering, CPS to investigate (UPDATE)

Police have located the mother of a 3-year-old child found wandering in the 19300 block of Charleston Wednesday.

The young girl was found at approximately 6:30 p.m. just north of Seven Mile and east of Woodward. She was taken to the DPD 12th Precinct where her parents were located and are said to be on the way to pick her up.

As a precaution, police say Child Protective Services are investigating the incident.