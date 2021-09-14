Detroit police find warehouse, vehicles full of marijuana plants while responding to break-in call

article

When Detroit police responded to a 911 call about a break-in Tuesday morning, they discovered an illegal marijuana grow operation.

RELATED: Garbage truck crash reveals suspected illegal marijuana grow operation

Officers arrived at a warehouse in the the 19400 block of Fitzpatrick Street at 5:45 a.m. Several people saw the police and fled on foot, leaving behind vehicles full of marijuana plants.

(Photo: DPD)

Police said the warehouse was also full of marijuana and seized about 100 plants.

(Photo: DPD)

Advertisement