Detroit police to heighten security at Huntington Place as votes are counted this week

It was months of preparation to make sure Huntington Place is a safe and sound place to work when workers start counting votes Tuesday night.

With less than 24 hours to go before polls close on Election Day, Detroit police have been working to make sure Huntington Place stays safe and secure for workers doing their jobs.

"We don't have any concerns as it relates to the election," said Franklin Hayes, Deputy Chief, Detroit Police. "I've been corrupted or anything like that happening here in our city. At this point, the security team is here just to ensure there's no contraband, no weapons."

A centralized entry point with metal detectors was installed. You would have to have a certain title to get beyond the checkpoint to the counting floor. That includes election workers, poll challengers, the observers and the media.

"From this point they would get their credentials and then from there they would segway into the counting floor," said Hayes.

Hayes says there are definite modifications to this election-plan playbook after what happened at the then TCF Center, in 2020.

"I was there. It was certainly a learning experience and from those lessons that's why the plan is evolved," Hayes said.

No windows this time around. Once you have been credentialed you have to surrender them to leave.

On Tuesday and throughout the week, more uniformed officers will be at Huntington Place to keep the peace used as a last resort to resolve any potential tabulating issues on the counting floor.

"We have a comprehensive plan that your vote will count those that are counting will do that without being impacted negatively," Hayes said.