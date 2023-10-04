Detroit police holds final Walk-A-Mile event in 9th Precinct

All summer long Detroit Police Chief James White has walked through each precinct in Detroit with his officers to interact with members of the community.

The final Walk-A-Mile Wednesday event was held today in the 9th precinct to interact with residents while not responding to crime or an emergency.

According to the chief, when you build bridges it can lead to crime prevention and most importantly, trust. The officers and cadet at Edmore Marbud Park in Detroit’s 9th Precinct walk this Wednesday.

"Confidence in policing is a reservoir that you have to fill daily," White said. "One mistake, one misstep, and you lose what is in that reservoir."

It's just a mile but White says it lays a foundation for something bigger - trust.

"What is really awesome for the officers to see, is to see the support that we have from the community," he said. "They all come out and walk with us."

That trust is a two-way street.

"It makes the residents want to care," said Thomas Sloane.

"Now the kids can see that the police are not trying to harm them, they are here to help us," said Paris Henry.

"It makes me feel good at my age that the kids are willing to participate," said Carlia Miller.

The kids are a huge reason why police make this event a priority. On Tuesday the chief was at the scene of an 8-year-old shot in a home on Snowden.

"I got an update this afternoon that he is not doing well and has a huge struggle ahead," White said. "It’s minute-by-minute. And we are all hopeful he makes it. Even if he does, he’ll have some severe injuries that he’ll carry for the rest of his life."

In that shooting four kids under the age of 8 somehow got a hold of a unsecured loaded gun.

"We got a lot of evidence out of the house with our search warrant and we are confident that we are going to figure out this case very swiftly," he said.

All summer long at these Walk-A-Mile Wednesdays police hand out gun locks along the way, trying to avoid another visit under tragic circumstances.

1"This gun violence with kids shooting themselves or other kids is ridiculous," Henry said.

"I’m just asking if you carry a gun, do so responsibly," White said. "I’ve been carrying a gun for 28 years and having a child years ago, if I had a gun, I locked it up."

The chief says just because Walk-A-Mile Wednesday is done for the summer doesn't mean the community engagement stops. They have big plans at all the precincts for Halloween in the D and more events for Christmas.



