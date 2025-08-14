Detroit Police: Homicide investigation underway after body found at Mt. Hazel Cemetery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found at a Detroit cemetery and is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police on Thursday.
What they're saying:
Officials say Detroit officers were called out to Mt. Hazel Cemetery on Lahser and Clarita for reports of a dead body found by the caller.
When officers arrived, they found who they believed to be a black male who was dead.
Police are investigating this as a homicide.
What's next:
Detroit police say they will not release details on the identity of the body until family members and a forensics examiner make a positive identification.
DPD said it does appear to be someone with a very "youthful appearance."
The body was found just two miles away from where police were searching for a missing 15-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 12.
This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.