Detroit police honor fallen members with annual interfaith service

The Detroit Police Department honoring fallen members with its yearly service started with the memorial march, beginning at Monroe Street and Brush Street.

Members of the department gathered at Old St. Mary’s Church in Greek Town on Friday.

"Every single year I have participated in this, it breaks your heart to hear the names and see the pictures," Chief James White said.

Family members of those who died in the line of service were on hand to receive the loving tribute.

"That pain is with them every single day," White said. "If we can pause for a moment and applaud these families that are here and let them know how much we love them, I would very much appreciate it."

At the interfaith service, White highlighted several members who are gone but their legacy lives on.

"Officer Isam Mohammad Qasem end of watch: September 28 2020, he died as a result of being shot in the line of duty in 1995," White said.

Not all members died from violence.

"Lieutenant Frederick Bowens whose end of watch: March 13, 2023. He died from complications of Covid," White said. "He came to work, he caught Covid, died from complications of Covid and that’s as heroic as anything else"

Chief White makes it clear that policing attracts heroes.

"I am in awe at their level of commitment and heroics to this City every single day," White said. "I could not be prouder of the men and women who serve our community,"

Chief White ended the service with words to the family members.

"To the families, we love you and thank you for your sacrifice and your commitment to this department," he said. "The sacrifice of your loved one to keep the city safe."