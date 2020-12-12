Detroit Police investigate after 2 men found fatally shot in home

Detroit Police are trying to gather more information after two men were found fatally shot inside a home Saturday morning.

Police yellow tape delineating a crime scene

Police say the men were found inside the home on the 19000 block of Heyden Street around 10:00. After the discovery, medics arrived to the scene and pronounced both men dead.

As of right now, police have no leads on a suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

