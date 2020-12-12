Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Police investigate after 2 men found fatally shot in home

By Larry Wallace
DETROIT. - Detroit Police are trying to gather more information after two men were found fatally shot inside a home Saturday morning. 

Police say the men were found inside the home on the 19000 block of Heyden Street around 10:00. After the discovery, medics arrived to the scene and pronounced both men dead. 

As of right now, police have no leads on a suspect. 

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up. 

