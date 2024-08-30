Detroit police investigate Greektown shooting

A shooting early Friday in Greektown is under investigation.

Detroit police responded to the area of St Antoine and Monroe streets around 2:20 a.m. after reports of shots fired. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Though the shooting was near Hollywood Casino at Greektown, police said it did not happen at the casino.

Details about the shooting are limited, and investigators are still working to identify the suspect.

