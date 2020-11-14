Detroit Police investigate Lynnhurst and Hayes shooting

Detroit Police are trying to gather more information on a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

We're told it happened Saturday morning around right before 1:00 in the area of Lynnhurst and Hayes. Allegedly, the victim, a 35-year-old man, was outside when he heard two unknown male suspects arguing and shots being fired. One of those shots struck the victim and he was later taken to the hospital. Fortunately, he is expected to be okay.

Police have no information on the suspects and the circumstances are still being investigated.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.