Detroit police investigating after man fatally shot on city's east side

Detroit police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on 7 Mile near Ryan.

Police say the victim was at a red light when a dark-colored 4-door sedan pulled next to him and fired multiple shots.

Police say the victim drove a few blocks until he stopped at a fence at Pershing High School.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

