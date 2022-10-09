Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police investigating after man fatally shot on city's east side

By Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on 7 Mile near Ryan.

Police say the victim was at a red light when a dark-colored 4-door sedan pulled next to him and fired multiple shots. 

Police say the victim drove a few blocks until he stopped at a fence at Pershing High School. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. 
 