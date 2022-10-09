Detroit police investigating after man fatally shot on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot on Sunday.
The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on 7 Mile near Ryan.
Police say the victim was at a red light when a dark-colored 4-door sedan pulled next to him and fired multiple shots.
Police say the victim drove a few blocks until he stopped at a fence at Pershing High School.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.