Dearborn Hampton Inn shooting suspect charged Sunday

34-year-old Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged today in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hampton Inn employee and a 7-hour standoff with Dearborn Police.

On Oct. 6 just after 1p.m., Dearborn Police responded to the Hampton Inn on Michigan Ave on reports of a man firing multiple shots with a rifle.

A 21-year-old staff member at the scene told police that Williams-Lewis fired a shot in her direction; hitting an office door and causing injuries to her face and eyes.

A 36-year-old female staff member and a 49-year-old Virginia woman staying at the hotel also said the defendant pointed his rifle at them.

Williams-Lewis was found by a response team on the third floor according to Dearborn police.

Police said a 55-year-old male staff member was also found on the third floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and unfortunately pronounced deceased.

It is alleged that Defendant Williams-Lewis fatally shot the 55-year-old male employee multiple times, said the Wayne County Prosecutor.

Williams-Lewis was encounter by Chief Shanin and Cpl. Ballard who refused police commands and barricaded himself in the hotel room. Police negotiators spoke with him for around 7 hours.

Police said he asked to speak with defense attorney Gabi Silver who was called and assisted with negotiations. He eventually exited the hotel room and was arrested by Dearborn SWAT officers.

Williams-Lewis was charged Sunday with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and five counts of felony firearm.

"The evidence is this case is alarming. We have long learned that no place is sacred when it comes to gun violence. Not churches, not movie theaters, not grocery stores or hotels. I would like to pose a question to every legislator in this state. When is enough enough? Please let me know," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.