Detroit police investigating after man shot and killed on city's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at around 10:45 a.m. in the block of Banneker Ct, near E. Warren and Conner.

Detroit police responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, they located a man fatally shot.

Police say the suspect is known and it appears to be a domestic violence-related incident. The investigation is ongoing.