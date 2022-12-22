9-year-old cuts classmate with pocket knife during altercation at Westland bus stop

A student was arrested Thursday morning after they cut their classmate during an altercation at a bus stop in Westland.

School officials say a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old from Schweitzer Elementary School engaged in a physical altercation before the start of school.

At some point, the 9-year-old student pulled out a small pocket knife and cut another student, police said.

The victim received two minor injuries-one to the hand and one to the knee. They were transported to a nearby hospital.



The 9-year-old suspect and his parent are currently at the police department.

"School and district administrators have also investigated this matter and will take appropriate disciplinary action. Due to the privacy and rights of our students, we cannot discuss the details," said Superintendent John Dignan, Ed.D.