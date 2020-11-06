Detroit police investigating bomb threat at TCF Center

Detroit police are sweeping the area at TCF Center after a woman called in a bomb threat shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Michigan State Police received the phone call, then handed it off to Detroit police which is at the scene with dogs and investigators.

So far nothing has been found but the investigation is continuing, according to FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack who is at the scene.

The Wayne County Treasurer has closed it's office early Friday after threats were directed toward the building's address.

Protesters and counter-protesters have lingered outside the center after it was used for ballot counting in the election. With Michigan a hotly contested battleground, President Donald Trump singled out the jump in mail-in ballots that ate away his lead and projected the state to Joe Biden.

Although TCF has mostly emptied out since the election count, it has become a symbol for some who are upset over the trend of projected results.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.