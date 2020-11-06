Wayne County Treasurer closes office early Friday due to threats

The Wayne County Treasurer has closed it's office early Friday after threats were directed toward the building's address.

In a letter sent Friday around noon, a spokesperson from the treasurer said it had received "credible information" from the Wayne County Sheriff's office about threats at the office.

"In the interest of the safety of taxpayers and our staff, based on credible information received from the Wayne County Sheriff's office of the threats at 400 Monroe, the Wayne County Treasurer's office is closing early today."

While protests in Detroit have persisted at the TCF Center where election officials counted mail-in ballots until Wednesday evening, Detroit police intervened after opposing groups began to clash Friday morning.

Police eventually closed down the roads near the building.

A crowd of Trump supporters grew throughout the morning. Several of them expressed concern about the integrity of the election in Michigan.

"It's not just myself, it's all of these people. It's people all over the country that are looking at this saying just something doesn't feel right. And until somebody takes a look at that I don't think this is really going to stop," one of the protesters said.