Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's west side Monday morning. The deadly assault may be connected to a vehicle accident that happened a block away, where an SUV rolled over. A pedestrian was also injured in the crash, but is expected to be okay.



Detroit police are investigating the deadly shooting that left one man dead Monday morning.

It happened on the city's west side and may be related to a vehicle accident near a gas station where an SUV rolled over.

What we know:

A male in his 20s died after being shot in Detroit on Monday morning.

Police are investigating whether the deadly shooting is connected to a traffic crash that happened a block away.

Law enforcement were called to the 18700 block of Winthrop around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. While investigating, officers received a report about a crash nearby.

Police say the two scenes may be related.

What we don't know:

The investigation is still in its early stages and Capt. Matthew Bray would not go into detail about why the two scenes may be connected.

There is also no suspect in custody. Police say an individual has been detained, but they don't consider them a suspect.

A pedestrian was also injured near the vehicle crash scene after being struck by the car.

Police say they are expected to be okay.

Bray added they believe the shooting was targeted and don't believe there is any threat to the public.

If anyone knows anything about the shooting, they're asked to contact police.