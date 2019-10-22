Detroit Police investigating if aunt rolled onto 6-year-old, killing girl

Detroit Police are investigating what led to the death of a 6-year-old girl who was found not breathing by her aunt Tuesday morning and say the aunt may have rolled on top of her.

The 6-year-old girl lived with her family on Lakepointe Street in Detroit and was found unresponsive by her aunt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detroit Police are investigating if the aunt possibly rolled over onto the little girl. Investigators are waiting on information from the Medical Examiner's Office before declaring a cause of death.

Police say the girl's aunt came home to the 10600 block of Lakepointe, which is near Whittier and Harper avenues, and laid down to sleep next to the girl. Around 6:45 a.m. she woke up and noticed there was trouble with the child.

Police tell FOX 2 that they did speak to the aunt but won't reveal much more about the investigation