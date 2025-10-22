Detroit police investigating officer involved shooting that left man in critical condition

The Brief A man is in the hospital after a police shooting in Detroit on Tuesday. Police say they are investigating. The man is in critical condition.



An 18-year-old was critically injured after Detroit police shot him during a traffic stop at a McDonald's after he allegedly pulled out a gun.

Police are saying the investigation is ongoing, and the 18-year-old is critically injured.

Big picture view:

The shooting occurred at 7 Mile and Gratiot and officials say that on Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m., DPD pulled a vehicle over for having obscure plates. There were two women in the front and one 18-year-old man in the back.

Police say the women consented to a vehicle search and got out, but the 18-year-old, Daniel Stubbs Jr., did not.

A taser was used, but Bettison says it did not work. Then they say Stubbs allegedly resisted, became combative, ran away, and allegedly pulled out a gun.

That's when an officer shot him.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke with the father at the scene about how he was feeling.

"What do you think goes through your mind? It’s your son. My firstborn son. Tragedy. Everything. Everything that you can imagine," said father Daniel Stubbs.

"The male is in critical condition right now. He’s been transported to the hospital. My sincere prayers go out to his family. But definitely, when you pull a weapon on a Detroit police officer or any officer, these are the types of things that happen," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.