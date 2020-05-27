Detroit Police investigating shooting on city's west side that left one dead, one injured
DETROIT - One person is dead and another injured after a reported shooting on Detroit's west side.
Detroit Police confirmed two people had been shot on Keystone Street, near Seven Mile around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The shooting included a 32-year-old man listed as deceased and a 40-year-old man whose status is unknown.
Detroit Police are still investigating the scene.
