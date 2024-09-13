Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that happened early Friday evening in the city's Dexter-Linwood neighborhood.

The department confirmed the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of west Davison.

Three adult men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown. It happened inside a marijuana dispensary, police later told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack. It's unclear if the facility had an operating license.

Any one with information is asked to contact Crime stoppers at 1- 800 speak up or the 10th precinct detective unit. 313-596-1040.