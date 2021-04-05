Detroit police look for 19-year-old connected to triple shooting that killed 1

Detroit police are looking for 19-year-old Carlos Anderson in connection to a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday.

Investigators say the shooting happened at noon inside a house on Fairview on the city's east side. Two of the victims are currently hospitalized, but their condition is not known.

Anderson is described as a heavy-set man with dreadlocks. Police are looking for a gray, older model Chrysler Sebring.