Detroit police look for suspect, person of interest after shooting outside Midtown bar

Detroit police are looking for the shooter and a person of interest after a fatal shooting outside a Midtown bar Nov. 19.

According to police, a man shot and killed a 34-year-old man outside Third Street Bar just before 1:40 a.m.

The suspect had a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a New York jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath. Detectives also want to speak to a female person of interest who may have information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.