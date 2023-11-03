Detroit police looking for 14-year-old who left her home one month ago

article

Detroit police are asking for information locating a missing 14-year-old who has been gone from home for a month.

Natalia Lopez left her home without permission and never came back on Oct. 3. She was last seen in the 12000 block of Wisconsin at 3 p.m. that Friday.

Lopez was last seen wearing a cream sweatshirt and blue jeans.

She is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 2 inches with long black hair and brown eyes, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313- 596-5201.

