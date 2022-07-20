Detroit police looking for 2 missing girls, ages 12 and 11

Detroit police are looking for two missing girls who live about a mile away from each other.

Alaya Thomas, 12, was last seen leaving her home in the 19500 block of Alcoy on Monday around 9:30 p.m., while Carolyn Finley, 11, was seen leaving her home in the 19100 block of Rowe around 1 a.m. Monday.

Carolyn Finley (left) and Alaya Thomas (right)

Thomas' older sister Alexis Atkins said she doesn't think the missing girls know each other. She says it isn't the first time her sister has run away.

"There’s something out here for her to keep running away," Atkins said. "I feel like coming home would be better than being in the street."

A woman visiting family across the street from where Thomas lives was concerned when she heard about the missing girls.

Alaya Thomas

"I have a bunch of nieces and nephews, and we do not play with them being out by themselves. If they get in argument with anybody talk to one of their aunties, their mother, their father," she said.

Atkins just hopes her sister will come home.

"Everybody worried and looking for her. You got a whole lot of people looking for you, they are worried about you," she said.