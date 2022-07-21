Two Detroit girls, ages 11 and 12, missing since Monday

The disappearance of two Detroit children is unnerving their families after both went missing the same day.

Detroit police don't believe the missing cases are connected, however both girls were last spotted near their homes - which are less than a mile from each other.

"I feel like it'd be better to come home than living in the streets," said Alexis Atkins, sister of Alaya Thomas. "Everyone worried, looking for her. We got a lot of people worried about you and looking for you."

Thomas, 12, and Carolyn Finley, 11, were both last seen Monday near their homes, which are located near Seven Mile Road on the city's east side.

Thomas was last seen leaving her home in the 19500 block of Alcoy Monday night around 9:30 p.m. Finley was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 19100 block of Rowe Monday.

Alaya Thomas (left), 12, and Carolyn Finley, 11.

Neither of the girls' families have seen or talked to their children in days.

Thomas is approximately five feet tall and Finley is five-feet-six inches.