Detroit Police looking for 82-year-old man who failed to return home

Detroit Police are searching for an 82-year-old man that left his home in Detroit Saturday morning and has not been seen since.

Joseph Martin was last seen driving a gray 2002 Ford Taurus Saturday morning around 1030 a.m. when he left his home to go to the store and did not return home.

Martin was last seen wearing a black leather hat, gray winter coat, blue jeans and black boots.

If you have any information on Martin's whereabouts, please contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct at 313-596-1101.