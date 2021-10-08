Detroit police looking for carjacking suspect who kidnapped victim on date night

article

Detroit police are looking for a man involved in a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred early Friday morning.

Police said Kenneth Ware had met up for a date with an individual around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8 when he pointed a gun at them and took their vehicle.

The victim was driven to the area of East Seven Mile and Hayes before being ordered out of the vehicle by the suspect.

The victim then walked to a Green Light location where they called the police.

The stolen vehicle is a 2019 black Traverse. The license plate is DYT-883. The vehicle also has passenger-side damage.

Ware is said to be between 17 and 18 years old.

If you have information on this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th precinct at 313-596-5800, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.