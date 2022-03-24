Detroit Police looking for hit-and-run driver who left three women critically injured

article

Detroit Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who caused a crash on Detroit's east side, putting three women in critical condition.

It happened at 1:14 a.m., on March 13th, in the area of 8 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke.

The suspect was driving a dark colored sedan, when it struck a silver 2011 Buick, before fleeing the scene.

According to police, three adult females who were sitting in the back seat were critically injured, and are still being treated for their injuries.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.