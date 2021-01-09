Detroit Police looking for man who stole energy drinks from Rite Aid

The Detroit Police Department would like the public's assistance in locating a suspect who is wanted for Larceny on the city's east side.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 around 10:30 a.m. at a local Rite Aid in the 17100 block of Harper. The suspect walked into the location and put an unknown number of energy drinks inside his black backpack.

Police say he left the location on foot and was last seen walking eastbound on Harper.

He is described as a black man, medium brown complexion, 5'9", about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, black jacket, and black pants.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information regarding the crime, please contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.