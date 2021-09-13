Detroit Police looking for missing 14-year-old last seen Sept. 1

article

Detroit Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 1.

Elisia Giles was last seen by a relative in the 20000 Block of Asbury Park. She was said to have left the area without permission and has not returned.

Police described Giles as 5'1 tall,125 lbs, brown eyes, light brown hair, and with a mole on her nose. She also goes by the name Lee Lee.

Giles does not currently have braids. What she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Contact DPD with any information.