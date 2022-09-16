Detroit police looking for missing woman with mental health conditions

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing woman who left her home Tuesday and never returned.

Minnie Brook, 38, has bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder, police said.

She left her home in the 15700 block of Ardmore in a burgundy 2014 Nissan Maxima around 2 p.m.

Brook is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches, and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful writing, and black shorts with red dots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.