Detroit police looking for suspect of fatal shooting Saturday on Detroit's east side

29-year-old Shanitra Newson is wanted by Detroit police in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred this afternoon on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened in the 14900 block of Bringard Dr near Gratiot Ave at around 4:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said that Newson called 911 to report the crime and then fled the scene.

Investigators said, according to preliminary information, the victim and the suspect got into an argument and the woman allegedly fatally shot the man. The victim was 31-years-old and died on the way to the hospital.

Officers said a 10-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl were inside the location at the time. The children are currently with family relatives.

"The kids are doing okay. My investigators were very impressed with the 10-year-old," said Detroit Police Commander Gerry Johnson. "Very mature for his age, but… it's a lot."

Commander Johnson said the victim told police at the home that the mother of the child shot him.

"We just want to see what happened… what occurred. She could turn herself in at any precinct," said Commander Johnson. "We just want to continue this investigation and have a conversation with her."

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect, or has information on this crime, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313)596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.