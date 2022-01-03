Detroit police looking for suspects who broke into Happy's Pizza

article

Detroit police are looking for suspects after a Happy's Pizza was burglarized early Sunday.

Police said the suspects broke into the restaurant at 6412 E. Jefferson Ave. at 2:20 a.m.

They fled north on Meldrum by backing down the road in a gray or white sedan with three people inside. A description of the subjects was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.