Detroit police looking for suspect who shot 37-year-old man Wednesday morning

Detroit police are looking for a man wanted for a non-fatal shooting on the city's east side early Wednesday morning.

Police said a man wearing jeans and a pink sweatshirt got out of a Dodge Durango, approached a man and shot him in the body.

The suspect police say shot a man early Wednesday morning after exiting his Dodge Durango.

The suspect re-entered his SUV and drove off.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was standing in the area of 3rd Avenue and Fort Street around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect parked nearby in a green 2020 Dodge Durango.

After the victim was struck, he was eventually taken to a local hospital by emergency medics where he's listed in serious condition.

A 2020 Dodge Durango that an unidentified suspect exited before shooting a 37-year-old man.

DPD is looking for help identifying the suspect and has put a call out to the public for help.

He's described as a heavy-set bald black male with a long beard. He was last seen wearing a pink 'Odd Future' hooded sweatshirt, with rippled light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The vehicle he was in had the Michigan license plate DQJ2445.

If anyone knows anything, they're asked to call DPD's third precinct at (313) 596-1340.