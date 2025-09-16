Detroit police looking for suspects in store burglary, community center vandalism

article

Detroit police are seeking the public's help finding a group of suspects wanted in a burglary and in vandalism of a community center on Sept. 8.

The backstory:

The suspects broke into a clothing store in the 14400 block of Gratiot, stealing multiple items.

Moments earlier at about 5:40 a.m. the same group pulled up to the Community Center at AB Ford in the 100 block of Lenox in a Chrysler Pacifica and newer model pickup truck.

Detroit police say the suspects exited the vehicles and used blunt objects to shatter the front door. The suspects then returned to the vehicles and fled the scene.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s, 5th precinct at 313-596-5540, 9th precinct at 313-596-5940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv

Photo credit Detroit police.