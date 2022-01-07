Detroit police make massive drug seizure worth $1.5M on city's west side

article

Detroit police made a massive drug bust of more than $1.5 million with an arrest, using a search warrant on the city's west side Thursday.

Inside the home in the 18500 block of Dale Street, among the drugs confiscated were 290.9 grams of fentranyl (with a street value of $523,620.00), 1468.2 grams of cocaine (worth $587,280), and 235.6 grams of meth (valued at $425,880).

The Narcotic Conspiracy division and officers executed the search warrant at the house, near Grand River and Telegraph.In the process of the search, they made a felony arrest for Possession with Intent to Deliver, possession of felony firearm, felon in possession.

Officers also confiscated 110 pills (with a street value of $2,750) and 728.5 grams of marijuana (valued at $14,570). A handgun and $16,059 was also found in the house.

