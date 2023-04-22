Detroit police: Man found fatally shot in vacant lot

Detroit police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on Detroit's west side.

His body was found Saturday at around 5:55 a.m. in the block of Washburn, near I-96 and Wyoming.

Police say Detroit fire extinguished a fire that was in a vacant lot. The unidentified male was discovered at that point.

Police say they then discovered the man was shot. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.

READ MORE: Former teacher found guilty on all charges relating to several student's sexual assault